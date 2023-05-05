Create New Account
METALSAYS - ISR - EARTHQUAKE REPORT: "M 6.2 - near the west coast of Honshu, Japan." (LINK BELOW!)5-5-2023
-Sorry About the audio. lol It is what it is.M 6.2 - near the west coast of Honshu, Japan
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000k9mb/
------------------------

 I Love You! Just in case no one had told you that today. Now, Someone Did! Have a Blessed Day and Peace to it! One Love - Peace Out!"~M

