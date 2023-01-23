Miles Guo: The next batch of GFashion coming online will amaze all of you

https://gettr.com/post/p23nxmy4a40
2023.01.02 This GFashion suit I wear is very good. My Russian friend said that he likes to wear our GFashion to sleep, it is comfortable and warm. China Central Television's former boss asked to reserve a batch for them. The next batch of GFashion coming online will amaze all of you.
我穿的这件gfashion西装非常棒，俄罗斯的朋友说喜欢穿咱们的gfashion睡觉，舒服又很暖和。央视前台长要求给他们留一批。下一批gfashion上线会惊艳到你们所有人。
