Miles Guo: The next batch of GFashion coming online will amaze all of you

2023.01.02 This GFashion suit I wear is very good. My Russian friend said that he likes to wear our GFashion to sleep, it is comfortable and warm. China Central Television's former boss asked to reserve a batch for them. The next batch of GFashion coming online will amaze all of you.

我穿的这件gfashion西装非常棒，俄罗斯的朋友说喜欢穿咱们的gfashion睡觉，舒服又很暖和。央视前台长要求给他们留一批。下一批gfashion上线会惊艳到你们所有人。