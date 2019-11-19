© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVENGE OF THE RUSSIAN BOTS!!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • November 19, 2019
They'reeeeeeeee back!! Just when you thought it was safe to go on the internet those mechanical monstrosities are back to ruin your day! FOUR MONTHS IN THE MAKING...it's Lethal Films most ambitious effort yet. New Effects, new animations, new characters, NEW EVERYTHING!! Iron Trump never looked so good! Filmed in LETHALVISION! Thanks for viewing and as always please like & subscribe! Pentagram by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/ Heavy Action by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Artist: http://audionautix.com/ Heavy Action by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.