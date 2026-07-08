Is AI Thinking before It Speaks?





Anthropic reports that Claude has developed an emergent, internal conceptual layer known as





During testing, researchers found that Claude internally maps out concepts before generating a single word.





Because this happens before text production, it suggests the AI is operating with abstract concepts rather than just predicting the next token.





It's a silent, internal workspace that some researchers are comparing to human consciousness.— Article





https://www.anthropic.com/research/global-workspace