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Is AI Thinking before It Speaks?
Anthropic reports that Claude has developed an emergent, internal conceptual layer known as
During testing, researchers found that Claude internally maps out concepts before generating a single word.
Because this happens before text production, it suggests the AI is operating with abstract concepts rather than just predicting the next token.
It's a silent, internal workspace that some researchers are comparing to human consciousness.— Article