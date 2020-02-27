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Homelessness Out of Control in California & Newsom wants to Eliminate Prop 13 Protections!
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149 views • February 27, 2020
SHOCKING: There is a serious homeless crisis in California. And as the media is covering Kobe's funeral needles & homeless was seen all over the place!!
The Governor of California Gavin Newsom calls this homeless problem a racist people even thought he forgot to add its the democrats that are causing all the problems. Not to mention Newsom wants to Eliminate Proposition 13 with a Measure called.....Prop 13!! This is INSANE!!
#Prop13 #NoProp13 #Homelessness #Homeless #GavinNewsom
The Governor of California Gavin Newsom calls this homeless problem a racist people even thought he forgot to add its the democrats that are causing all the problems. Not to mention Newsom wants to Eliminate Proposition 13 with a Measure called.....Prop 13!! This is INSANE!!
#Prop13 #NoProp13 #Homelessness #Homeless #GavinNewsom
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