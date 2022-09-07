AWR Hawkins: Stoeger XM1an Airgun Perfect for Varmints, Camping, or Enjoying 2A

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Breitbart News's AWR Hawkins displays the Stoeger XM1, a pre-charged pneumatic airgun shooting 22 cal. pellets at 1,000 feet per second. Perfect for varmint control and camping. Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1j23tl-awr-hawkins-stoeger-xm1an-airgun-perfect-for-varmints-camping-or-enjoying-2.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3