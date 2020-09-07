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UKRAINE: Lynchpyn of Obama, Clinton, and Biden Corruption
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250 views • September 07, 2020
Tune in to hear a UKRAINIAN IMMIGRANT'S ANALYSIS on how OBAMA, CLINTON, and OBAMA have not just SCREWED over THE GREATEST REPUBLIC (that has been an empire since Act of 1871/Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and that we need to bring back to 1791 LAWFUL CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC) ON THE PLANET THAT I LOVE, but they have also SCREWED over the COUNTRY OF MY BIRTH AND HERITAGE...
...suffice to say: DEATH to the NEW WORLD ORDER, and it's time to bring back the true Constitutional America that will NEVER AGAIN make any "political bonds" with any nation ever again, and come back to being the Lonely Outpost against Satan's Beast Empire.
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...suffice to say: DEATH to the NEW WORLD ORDER, and it's time to bring back the true Constitutional America that will NEVER AGAIN make any "political bonds" with any nation ever again, and come back to being the Lonely Outpost against Satan's Beast Empire.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ Twitter: twitter.com/1776show
▶️ Instagram: instagram.com/libertyordeathshow
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