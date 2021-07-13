Tore - Haiti - Clintons and TRUTH

stay with the video...there was plenty of INTERFERENCE when you are over the TARGET!!!!!



El Chapo and Jeffrey Epstein worked together in trafficking girls from Haiti to Dominican Republic and then taken to the ELITES in Hollywierd,USA,Europe,Tel Aviv

Both even had the same lawyer from Brooklyn and now with Ghislaine Maxwell

I had exposed this in 2019 with photos from Haiti Goons being paid and then given to the goons in DR were Jeffrey Epstein then would take them by Boat to Epstein Island and posted this on Cutting Remarks.....site taken down

Posted some of this on cristn w ink'd social that NEVER CENSORS...all my comments and photos deleted by her and her NAZI boyfriend.....BANNED....the site with Mel K, Rosanne Barr,Charlie Ward and millions of lost sheeple.

I also posted this 2 years ago on BITCH u te with photos and videos...but THE BITCH BOYS deleted 3 years of comments



things that make you go HHHHMMMMMMMMM......