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Tore - Haiti - Clintons and TRUTH
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53 views • July 13, 2021
stay with the video...there was plenty of INTERFERENCE when you are over the TARGET!!!!!
El Chapo and Jeffrey Epstein worked together in trafficking girls from Haiti to Dominican Republic and then taken to the ELITES in Hollywierd,USA,Europe,Tel Aviv
Both even had the same lawyer from Brooklyn and now with Ghislaine Maxwell
I had exposed this in 2019 with photos from Haiti Goons being paid and then given to the goons in DR were Jeffrey Epstein then would take them by Boat to Epstein Island and posted this on Cutting Remarks.....site taken down
Posted some of this on cristn w ink'd social that NEVER CENSORS...all my comments and photos deleted by her and her NAZI boyfriend.....BANNED....the site with Mel K, Rosanne Barr,Charlie Ward and millions of lost sheeple.
I also posted this 2 years ago on BITCH u te with photos and videos...but THE BITCH BOYS deleted 3 years of comments
things that make you go HHHHMMMMMMMMM......
El Chapo and Jeffrey Epstein worked together in trafficking girls from Haiti to Dominican Republic and then taken to the ELITES in Hollywierd,USA,Europe,Tel Aviv
Both even had the same lawyer from Brooklyn and now with Ghislaine Maxwell
I had exposed this in 2019 with photos from Haiti Goons being paid and then given to the goons in DR were Jeffrey Epstein then would take them by Boat to Epstein Island and posted this on Cutting Remarks.....site taken down
Posted some of this on cristn w ink'd social that NEVER CENSORS...all my comments and photos deleted by her and her NAZI boyfriend.....BANNED....the site with Mel K, Rosanne Barr,Charlie Ward and millions of lost sheeple.
I also posted this 2 years ago on BITCH u te with photos and videos...but THE BITCH BOYS deleted 3 years of comments
things that make you go HHHHMMMMMMMMM......
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