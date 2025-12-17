BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥 TPMR 12/17/25 | PROPHECY & THE FUTURE OF AMERICA! | PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRE
PAUL McGUIRECheckmark Icon
969 followers
86 views • 1 day ago

💥 DON’T MISS THIS! 💥 Join Internationally Recognized Prophecy Expert, Minister, Speaker and Author, Paul McGuire as he analyzes current events through the lens of Bible Prophecy. WEBSITE: http://WWW.PAULMcGUIRE.US/

✅ Make A Donation: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=CL36CHEK5W69C

💥 NEW ONLINE STORE: https://paulmcguire.store/

COPYRIGHT© MMXXV PARADISE MOUNTAIN CHURCH INTERNATIONAL | ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

trumpdeep statemind control5gpaul mcguireunaiww3droneswhoilluminaticerntranshumanismepsteinmuskwefnanobotscovidcbdcgrokchatgpt
