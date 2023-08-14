Maui Fires | The Truth About the Power of HAARP, Direct-Energy Weapons & ELF Waves

Clay Clark's Thrivetime Show: The ReAwakening versus The Great Reset
Maui Fires | The Truth About the Power of HAARP, DEWs (Direct-Energy Weapons0 & ELF Waves (Extremely Low Frequency Waves)
source:
https://rumble.com/v3777wk-maui-fires-the-truth-about-the-power-of-haarp-direct-energy.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.