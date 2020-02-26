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Decoding "The Magicians" 5.05 and 5.06 - Part 2 of 2
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218 views • February 26, 2020
* This version is potentially NSFW due to the crude language used in the TV-MA rated media clips.
Time is Reset at the full moon - on the 13th day of the lunar month!
What is this show really? The real practice of time ritual concealed and revealed in the fictional practice of time ritual!
The Magicians show dances all over the secret chapter of Crowley's Book of Lies, just like in Katy Perry's "This is How We Do"
We show you how these actual time spells are powered, as The Magicians spill the beans.
Time is Reset at the full moon - on the 13th day of the lunar month!
What is this show really? The real practice of time ritual concealed and revealed in the fictional practice of time ritual!
The Magicians show dances all over the secret chapter of Crowley's Book of Lies, just like in Katy Perry's "This is How We Do"
We show you how these actual time spells are powered, as The Magicians spill the beans.
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