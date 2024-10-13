BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 127:1-6, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241012
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 6 months ago

1.      Unless, You my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER build the house, I labor in vain when I build it; unless You the LORD guard the city, the watchman or woman stays awake in vain.

2.      It is vain for me to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows; for so You YAHWEH give Your beloved sleep.

3.      Behold, children are a heritage from You JEHOVAH, the fruit of the womb is Your reward.

4.      Like arrows in the hand of a Christian warrior, so are the children of my youth.

5.      Blessed are Christians who have been granted the Atonement of Christ through our Justification by Faith and Union with our LORD Jesus Christ, my quivers are full of them; I shall not be ashamed, but shall speak with our enemy, Satan, in the gate. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and JEHOVAH NISSI for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 127:1-5 personalized, NKJV).

Keywords
childrenhouseyahwehbreadsleepcitylordwomanwatchmanrewardeatvainlateawakeheritagebuildbelovedearlylaborguardsorrowrisebannersitjehovah nissi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy