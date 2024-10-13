FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 127:1-6, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241012

1. Unless, You my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD GOD my BANNER build the house, I labor in vain when I build it; unless You the LORD guard the city, the watchman or woman stays awake in vain.

2. It is vain for me to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows; for so You YAHWEH give Your beloved sleep.

3. Behold, children are a heritage from You JEHOVAH, the fruit of the womb is Your reward.

4. Like arrows in the hand of a Christian warrior, so are the children of my youth.

5. Blessed are Christians who have been granted the Atonement of Christ through our Justification by Faith and Union with our LORD Jesus Christ, my quivers are full of them; I shall not be ashamed, but shall speak with our enemy, Satan, in the gate. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and JEHOVAH NISSI for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 127:1-5 personalized, NKJV).