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03/12/2022 On March 12, Polish media FAKT published an article titled ‘The world gathers at Ukraine’s borders to help out: Sikhs, Chinese and Musketeers’. The article features a video interview with Nicole, the NFSC volunteer. During this interview, Nicole introduced: The NFSC Ukraine Rescue Operation has rescued more than 100 Chinese and 350 people from various countries, and together with other international rescue organizations managed to bring 100 Polish orphans safely to Barcelona. The war was a huge humanitarian disaster, with a large number of women and children as innocent victims.