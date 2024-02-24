Create New Account
History Lesson on Argentina : Many people in Argentina are working for the government doing nothing - 100 years ago they were a powerhouse - now the Socialists have ruined the country Part B
They have been going left for the last 100 years.  Now inflation is out of control and they have a WEF guy as their new President.   Good luck with that .  Sorry for the low sound volume.  I didn't realize I had it turned it down too low

So will the Wako new Prez be able to save the Country ?

newsargentinanow

