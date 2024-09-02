BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE (((HOMOSEXUAL BANKING MAFIA))) HAS BEEN FEEDING US 🐛 BUGS FOR DECADES❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
191 views • 8 months ago

Jim Ferguson - Pringles....because “Once you pop, the fun don't stop” if you're a bug that is.


#Pringles #Bugs


Source: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1830517408160719249


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/tag/pringles?sort=latest&after=5883z1


Decided to go a bit deeper here:


WHAT'S IN PRINGLES? — Ingredient Inspector

INFORMATION UPDATED APRIL 2024 Includes Closest To Homemade® Potato Chips


https://www.ingredientinspector.org/home/whats-in-pringles-ingredients


PRINGLES POTATO CRISPS — FAR FROM HOMEMADE™


Information updated April 2024


Created by Procter & Gamble, the Pringles brand is now owned by The Kellogg Company. One of the key rationale provided by Kellogg for the acquisition is “Internationally, Pringles provides a strong brand and an established platform from which Kellogg can more aggressively leverage its brands in the international snacks category.” (Source: The Kellogg Company press release 2/15/12)


Seen below, Pringles are available in multiple flavors >> many varieties of Pringles contain added MSG (Monosodium Glutamate) and Sugar. In addition, many Pringles contain Artificial Color(s) and/or Artificial Flavor(s). (Source for Pringles ingredients: The Kellogg Company Pringles Web site 4/24)


Otay - how about MSG?


Published online 2020 Apr 8. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0231237

PMCID: PMC7141667

PMID: 32267892

A combination of monosodium glutamate and high-fat and high-fructose diets increases the risk of kidney injury, gut dysbiosis and host-microbial co-metabolism

Thatsanapong Pongking, Conceptualization, Data curation, Formal analysis, Funding acquisition, Methodology, Writing – original draft,1,2,6 Ornuma Haonon, Conceptualization, Data curation, Formal analysis, Methodology,3,6 Rungtiwa Dangtakot, Conceptualization, Data curation, Formal analysis, Methodology,1,6 Sudarat Onsurathum, Data curation, Formal analysis, Methodology, Resources,3,6,7 Apinya Jusakul, Data curation, Formal analysis, Methodology, Validation,2,6 Kitti Intuyod, Data curation, Formal analysis, Methodology, Writing – original draft,3,6 Arunnee Sangka, Methodology, Resources,2,6 Sirirat Anutrakulchai, Funding acquisition, Methodology, Resources, Validation,4,6 Ubon Cha’on, Funding acquisition, Methodology, Resources,5,6 Somchai Pinlaor, Conceptualization, Supervision, Validation, Writing – review & editing,3,6 and Porntip Pinlaor, Conceptualization, Funding acquisition, Project administration, Supervision, Validation, Writing – review & editing2,6,*

Pratibha V. Nerurkar, Editor


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7141667/

homosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackeat the bugspringles
