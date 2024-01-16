We are called to glorify Christ in our Christain walk!

2Thess lesson #35; All Believers have a call to glorify GOD right now, in time. As seen in Psalm 86, David knew how to properly glorify the LORD. It takes humility and responsibility to walk in a manner that will glorify GOD.
