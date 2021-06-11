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6 11 21 The MOMENTUM is shifting as many are FIGHTING BACK with TRUTH PRAY
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
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Music
Epic Hybrid Trailer
https://bit.ly/3pGtTqy
Book supporting Trump
lovejoytrump.com
Col Waldron interview
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/22220
VAX cruise positive COVID
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/22217
Go Momma Bear on Critical Race Theory
https://twitter.com/ilSharko/status/1403095423657578496?s=20
Cringe VP
https://twitter.com/kayleighmcenany/status/1403172609102069766?s=20
National Anthem at NHL GAME
https://bit.ly/35b7qIW
Vernon Jones owns reporter
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/22124
Minions react to Pres
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/2004
Dr. Yeadon
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/1831
Lt. Gov Mark Robinson speech
https://t.me/officialcharliewardshow/25286
A strategy of putting Trump back in
https://t.me/TakeTheOath/2999
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
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———————
Prepare with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Epic Hybrid Trailer
https://bit.ly/3pGtTqy
Book supporting Trump
lovejoytrump.com
Col Waldron interview
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/22220
VAX cruise positive COVID
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/22217
Go Momma Bear on Critical Race Theory
https://twitter.com/ilSharko/status/1403095423657578496?s=20
Cringe VP
https://twitter.com/kayleighmcenany/status/1403172609102069766?s=20
National Anthem at NHL GAME
https://bit.ly/35b7qIW
Vernon Jones owns reporter
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/22124
Minions react to Pres
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/2004
Dr. Yeadon
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/1831
Lt. Gov Mark Robinson speech
https://t.me/officialcharliewardshow/25286
A strategy of putting Trump back in
https://t.me/TakeTheOath/2999
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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