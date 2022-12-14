Why Hunter Biden’s 2nd laptop, Twitter, & Soros all relate

Glenn Beck





December 13, 2022





In this clip, Glenn ‘strings together’ 5 recent stories that show just how corrupt our leaders in D.C., Big Tech, and elsewhere in the world truly are. First, Glenn provides an update on Hunter Biden — and his SECOND laptop that was oddly seized by the DEA. Plus, Glenn describes a mysterious meeting the head of the SEC had with George Soros, the latest Twitter File revelations, the next chapter in the 'FTX saga,' and more…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH3DroCRRjc



