Why Hunter Biden’s 2nd laptop, Twitter, & Soros all relate
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


December 13, 2022


In this clip, Glenn ‘strings together’ 5 recent stories that show just how corrupt our leaders in D.C., Big Tech, and elsewhere in the world truly are. First, Glenn provides an update on Hunter Biden — and his SECOND laptop that was oddly seized by the DEA. Plus, Glenn describes a mysterious meeting the head of the SEC had with George Soros, the latest Twitter File revelations, the next chapter in the 'FTX saga,' and more…


current eventspoliticscorruptionbig techhunter bidengeorge sorosleadersglenn becksecdeaseizedftxtwitter filessecond laptop

