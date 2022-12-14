Why Hunter Biden’s 2nd laptop, Twitter, & Soros all relate

Glenn Beck
December 13, 2022
In this clip, Glenn ‘strings together’ 5 recent stories that show just how corrupt our leaders in D.C., Big Tech, and elsewhere in the world truly are. First, Glenn provides an update on Hunter Biden — and his SECOND laptop that was oddly seized by the DEA. Plus, Glenn describes a mysterious meeting the head of the SEC had with George Soros, the latest Twitter File revelations, the next chapter in the 'FTX saga,' and more…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH3DroCRRjc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.