UNINFORMED CONSENT: Attorney Aaron Siri’s Battle Against Big Vax | Ep 50 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
In this eye-opening episode of Going Rogue with Lara Logan, attorney Aaron Siri exposes vaccine industry corruption through data and his firm's 490+ non-COVID injury cases. He critiques the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program as a biased, low-cap ($250K max for death/pain) system shielding manufacturers since 1986, with strict limits and no discovery for families battling the DOJ. Siri highlights the U.S. childhood schedule's jump from 3 doses (age 1, 1986) to 25 today, linking it to chronic immune diseases rising from around 10% to 40% in kids, while most school mandates (e.g., DTaP, polio, hep B) don't halt transmission—and some boost other infections via antigenic sin. Sharing stories of school-barred paralyzed kids, gaslit nurses, and Gates' harmful global pushes, he decries coercion over consent, advocating personal choice. Backed by studies, depositions, and his book Vaccines Amen, Siri equips listeners to challenge Big Pharma's deceptions.


00:00 Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

21:42 Faith, Hope, and Crowdfunding

36:45 Vaccine Schedule and Public Perception

45:34 Vaccine Study: Unexpected Pertussis Findings

01:00:36 Origins of Hepatitis B Vaccine

01:07:38 Measles Impact on Public Health

01:14:28 Vaccine Controversy and Allegations

01:23:18 Systemic Harm and Accountability

01:39:28 Risk-Benefit Analysis of Hep B Vaccine

01:47:48 Patriotism and Hard Work

02:02:14 Fundamental Rights and Informed Decisions

02:05:23 Question Vaccine Decisions


vaccine safety, vaccine injury, vaccine mandates, immunity for vaccine manufacturers, Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, VAERS, medical choice, civil rights, vaccine exemptions, chronic disease in children, aluminum adjuvant, immune system dysregulation, CDC vaccine schedule, childhood vaccines, informed consent, polio vaccine, hepatitis B vaccine, Gardasil, MMR vaccine, flu vaccine, public health officials, vaccine transmission, vaccine trials, big pharma


