Mark of the beast, The bee system, MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS

MARXIST MILLEY BETRAYED PRESIDENT TRUMP BY TWICE SECRETLY CALLING CHINESE COMMUNISTS MARXIST MILLEY BETRAYED PRESIDENT TRUMP BY TWICE SECRETLY CALLING CHINESE COMMUNISTS

Today on TruNews, General Mark ‘Marxist’ Milley is featured in a new expose by Bob Woodward, detailing how the Joint Chiefs Chairman had two separate phone conversations, assuring the Chinese that they would be given a heads up in the event of any attack by President Trump. The silence from politicians both left and right to this treason is deafening.



Rick shares information of a schedule of wars that the Chinese have planned between now and the 2050s. Is the leadership of Russian, President Putin and his staff, undergoing a biological attack through COVID?



In our final segment, Kerry Kinsey joins us as we provide an update on the ‘Corona Crazy’ happening, and how the response is being used to usher the global population into the Beast system foretold in Revelation.



Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/14/21)