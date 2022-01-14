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Δρ. Ζελένκο: Είναι φόνος εκ προμελέτης και έγκλημα κατά της ανθρωπότητας...
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163 views • January 14, 2022
Απόσπασμα από την παρέμβαση του Δρ. Βλαντιμίρ Ζελένκο στη διαδικτυακή συνάντηση ειδικών με Αυστραλούς πολιτικούς.
Οι πηγές για τα στοιχεία που αναφέρει ο Δρ Ζελένκο στο βίντεο, βρίσκονται στην παρακάτω ανάρτησή του στο κανάλι του στο Telegram:
https://t.me/DrZelenkoMD/1107
Οι πηγές για τα στοιχεία που αναφέρει ο Δρ Ζελένκο στο βίντεο, βρίσκονται στην παρακάτω ανάρτησή του στο κανάλι του στο Telegram:
https://t.me/DrZelenkoMD/1107
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