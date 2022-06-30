Gut React: Harnessing heuristics as a productivity strategy

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In this classic Limitless Mindset video, I demystify "listening to your gut" and explain how to harness it for productivity, profit, pleasure, and blowing through your comfort zone and beyond!
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/life-hacks/807-heuristic-habit
🔋 Add Gut React as a habit in Coach.me
https://Coach.me/plans/246208/gut-react
If you have an Android, iPhone, or a computer you really have no excuse to not be using Coach.me!