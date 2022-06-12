U.S. Gasoline Tops $5 per Gallon

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https://gnews.org/post/p2931c66
06/11/2022 Reuters：The price of US gasoline averaged more than $5 a gallon for the first time on Saturday, data from the AAA has shown. Fuel prices continue to surge due to a combination of rebounding demand, a squeeze on refining capacity and sanctions on oil producer Russia.