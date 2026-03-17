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Iran Strikes Al Udeid Air Base — 60 American Fighter Jets Destroyed on the Ground in Qatar
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Mar 17, 2026

📘 Global Crisis Survival Guide: https://asianguy.gumroad.com/l/llatnl


Iran struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar this morning. Sixty American fighter jets destroyed on the ground. Four waves of missiles. Four minutes. Five separate defensive layers defeated in sequence. The largest single-event American aviation loss since Pearl Harbor. And the deeper story is not just that 60 aircraft are burning on a Qatari runway — it is that Iran designed the strike in four precisely sequenced waves that used each defensive layer's specific operational limitations against it. Ballistic missiles to blind the Patriot radars. Hypersonic missiles to destroy the SHORAD systems before they could reset. Cruise missiles to hit the aircraft. Ballistic missiles to burn the fuel and munitions that would have allowed any survivor to fly. Four minutes. Everything gone.


In this video, we break down:

The precise four-wave attack sequence Iran used to defeat five separate defensive layers in four minutes — and what each wave was specifically designed to do to the layer that followed it

Why the targeting precision required to hit 60 specific aircraft on specific aprons in a specific pre-mission preparation window required intelligence that satellite imagery alone cannot provide

What 60 destroyed fighter jets means for the air campaign that has been America's primary instrument of military power in this conflict — and what the pilots flying tomorrow morning know that no briefing will say publicly

What the Al Udeid strike means for Qatar as a country — its sovereign wealth fund, its LNG exports, its 2.8 million people, and its 17-day attempt to host an American base without being in the war

What Russia published publicly within three hours — and why Russia wanted every military on earth to read it immediately

What China updated in its South China Sea operational protocols within hours — and what those updates reveal about what Beijing is now planning for


Disclaimer: The content presented on this channel analyses military, geopolitical, and security developments using publicly available news, reports, and media sources. All material is intended for educational and informational purposes only. This channel does not aim to incite, glorify, or promote conflict. Its mission is to provide responsible analysis, contextual understanding, and thoughtful discussion of global defense, military operations, and international security issues. Viewer discretion and critical thinking are advised.

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iranstrikesal udeid air base60 american fighter jets destroyedground in qatar
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