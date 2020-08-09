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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Dreamteam TPOM vids +MUFON cases.] - OT Chan Live#295
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21 views • August 09, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #GUFONradio #DREAMTEAM #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
1) Gen UFO Chat on Intro
a) google stream changes
b) Secureteam10 fan attacking over DUI being put up on YT
for all to see.
c) Secureteam10 latest post on Twitter and replies.. proves
3000 fans are still brainless.
2) The Dreamteam (TPOM) Panel debunked again
Fake news replaced with TRUTH and proper methods to
debunk a sighting as mundane natural or man-made Object
a) TR3B video
b) The white Tic-Tac video
c) MUFON bashing video from TPOM and GUFON making
a complete fool of himself attacking MUFON guy.
d) Linda Howe now OK with appearing on Fraud channel
thirdphaseofmoon
e) Jet with contrail moon video debunked
f) Seagull gliding and circling video debunked
g) Possible LAPD copter for final video analyzed.
3) Fake Missile video doing the rounds - vira video Fake-Hoax
warning to all to beware of it.
4) Strange Evidence - Review and Analysis of one UFO claim
on Season 4 Episode 1 and how the experts on the show
are clueless and just talking heads with no skills in debunking.
like Erica Lukes.
5) The Behavior Panel Part 2 update on their final conclusion
of Thom Reeds UFO encounter story.. was he telling the Truth
and by how much percentage. (Just post URL to it
and will cover it fully next time).
update
I forgot to spot this tonight. but he now thinks its the plane after B61922 .. I did hint it could of been either depending which plane SHE was on. I just spotted his post .. same airline and plane type though. B6488
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
1) Gen UFO Chat on Intro
a) google stream changes
b) Secureteam10 fan attacking over DUI being put up on YT
for all to see.
c) Secureteam10 latest post on Twitter and replies.. proves
3000 fans are still brainless.
2) The Dreamteam (TPOM) Panel debunked again
Fake news replaced with TRUTH and proper methods to
debunk a sighting as mundane natural or man-made Object
a) TR3B video
b) The white Tic-Tac video
c) MUFON bashing video from TPOM and GUFON making
a complete fool of himself attacking MUFON guy.
d) Linda Howe now OK with appearing on Fraud channel
thirdphaseofmoon
e) Jet with contrail moon video debunked
f) Seagull gliding and circling video debunked
g) Possible LAPD copter for final video analyzed.
3) Fake Missile video doing the rounds - vira video Fake-Hoax
warning to all to beware of it.
4) Strange Evidence - Review and Analysis of one UFO claim
on Season 4 Episode 1 and how the experts on the show
are clueless and just talking heads with no skills in debunking.
like Erica Lukes.
5) The Behavior Panel Part 2 update on their final conclusion
of Thom Reeds UFO encounter story.. was he telling the Truth
and by how much percentage. (Just post URL to it
and will cover it fully next time).
update
I forgot to spot this tonight. but he now thinks its the plane after B61922 .. I did hint it could of been either depending which plane SHE was on. I just spotted his post .. same airline and plane type though. B6488
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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