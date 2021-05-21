Medical Racism: The New Apartheid Watch Now: A must-see for African-Americans Brain damage, neurological damage

To my beloved sisters and brothers please watch Big Pharma and big Tech want to kill you Bill Gates CCP, China, Bioweapon, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Brain Damage, Neurological Damage, Dr. Christiane Northrup gives new details on covid vaccine shedding / transmission, especially among womenPlay VideoPlay Mute Current Time 46:24 / Duration 48:13 1xPlayback Rate Fullscreen Share Dr. Christiane Northrup gives new details on covid vaccine shedding / transmission, especially among women The Filmmakers David Centner - Executive Producer David Centner is a successful inventor, serial entrepreneur, tech visionary and philanthropist, with pioneering ventures in Web development, online marketplaces and electronic toll collection. Mr. Centner has had 4 successful exits with technology companies that he founded and led. In 1994, Mr. Centner founded one of the world's first Internet development and “interactive advertising” agencies, K2 Design. As its chairman and CEO, Mr. Centner at age 30 guided K2 Design through a successful 1996 IPO and eventual profitability. K2 Design was the first of its kind to be inducted into the prestigious American Association of Advertising Agencies. In 1996, Mr. Centner founded and incubated CLIQNOW!, a leading online ad network, which was sold the following year to pre-IPO 24/7 Media. In 1997, Mr. Centner founded and was CEO of MaterialNet, the world's first reverse-auction, buyercentric business-to-business e-marketplace for raw materials. MaterialNet was acquired by Perfect Commerce in 2002. In 2002, Mr. Centner founded, self-financed, wrote the first generation of code, and invented patented devices for Highway Toll Administration, LLC (HTA), the first and largest provider of vehicle tolling solutions in the world. At the time of its sale in March 2018, HTA, 100% owned by Mr. Centner, grew to oversee the tolling interests for approximately 4 million vehicles annually. HTA was acquired by private equity firm Platinum Equity investing from their $6.5 billion global buyout fund, Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV. Mr. Centner is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business with a major in Entrepreneurial Management. Mr. Centner was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - Producer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is founder of Waterkeeper Alliance and founder, chairman of the board and chief legal counsel for Children’s Health Defense. He is also counsel to Morgan & Morgan, a nationwide personal injury practice. Kennedy is an esteemed author, with a long list of published books including the New York Times’ bestseller, “Crimes Against Nature.” Mr. Kennedy was named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes for the Planet” for his success helping Riverkeeper lead the fight to restore the Hudson River. His reputation as a resolute defender of the environment and children’s health stems from a litany of successful legal actions. He received recognition for his role in the landmark victory against Monsanto last year, as well as in the DuPont Case that inspired the movie “Dark Waters” (2019). Kevin D. Jenkins - Producer Kevin D. Jenkins is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Urban Global Health Alliance (UGHA) that serves as a valued partner with communities to empower and engage all on the issues of health and wellness. UGHA recognizes that in an increasingly urbanized world, health issues present new challenges that go far beyond the health sector and require action at the global, national, community, and individual levels. Kevin and UGHA have been instrumental in the Health Freedom Movement, combining the institutional power of partnering with parents, religious, community leaders, and other advocacy groups to create step-by-step strategies and resources to help leaders stay engaged. Kevin works to bring together municipal authorities and decision-makers across multiple sectors with the aim of promoting intersectional action to reduce urban health inequities. UGHA’s strategic approach to grassroots organizing and spirituality has made it a powerful force for improvement. On behalf of UGHA, Kevin has participated in legislative strategy, interfaith alliance-building, freedom protests, and community organizing events in New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia, New York, Illinois, Colorado, California, and Massachusetts. Kevin believes that it is time for Black Americans to own their “square” and help educate, embrace and activate their fellow countryman, and advocate for the right Tony Muhammad - Producer For more than two decades, Nation of Islam student Minister Tony Muhammad has dedicated his life to helping bring peace to the streets of Los Angeles while building bridges between people of diverse races, religions and