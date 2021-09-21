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2022 WILL BE MUCH WORSE
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240 views • September 21, 2021
I DO NOT want to be all doom and gloom, but my predictions for 2022 are dire.
If you have 2 minutes… watch this video to find out why.
It’s going to get worse before it gets better.
The divide is going to keep growing, especially in the United States, where there are more patriots.
There is no better time to cultivate your own freedom and sovereignty.
My predictions are usually spot on, check out this video from last year where I spoke about 2021: https://youtu.be/0xZnLblvzrE
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
If you have 2 minutes… watch this video to find out why.
It’s going to get worse before it gets better.
The divide is going to keep growing, especially in the United States, where there are more patriots.
There is no better time to cultivate your own freedom and sovereignty.
My predictions are usually spot on, check out this video from last year where I spoke about 2021: https://youtu.be/0xZnLblvzrE
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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