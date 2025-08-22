Putin arrived in Sarov where one of the key enterprises of the Russian nuclear weapons complex is located.

Adding:

The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, took part in the award ceremony for North Korean military personnel who participated in combat operations in the Kursk region. The ceremony took place in Pyongyang, at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, reports the KCNA.

In his welcoming speech, Kim Jong Un noted that all participants in the overseas military operation "performed great feats" that will be reflected in the history of the DPRK. The soldiers and commanders of the Korean People's Army (KPA) created a "solid guarantee for the existence and development of our state."

According to him, the armed forces of the DPRK attracted "the close attention of the whole world" and confirmed "the power of the heroic KPA." The head of the DPRK also emphasized that the main key to the victorious completion of the overseas military operation lay in the "mass heroism."