26-15 Not Another Lie

Sick and tired of all the lies yet? Someone needs to stand up and water the tree of liberty with some blood of tyrants (everyone of those demonrats need to be taken out of the world picture all together.) they won't stop unless they are dead. how much more suffering do we need to do before someone take and remedies the situation permanently? I would do something if i was closer to these assholes in power, but alas, i can't do anything from my little home in the desert except make videos to tell the truth with. WE ARE IN A LOT OF TROUBLE!!!

