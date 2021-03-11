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The Covid 19+ Narrative and Acquired Adaptive Immunity - A Medical Science Investigation explained by Dr. Andrew Kaufman
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71 views • March 11, 2021
The Covid 19+ Narrative and Acquired Adaptive Immunity
A Medical Science Investigation explained by Dr. Andrew Kaufman
“…This is why it’s so important to understand that there’s no virus because, if there’s no virus, how could you transmit anything from person to person? You don’t need to do a study because you know you can’t — because there’s nothing to transmit.” ~ Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Topics discussed:
What it means to isolate a virus or anything else
What it means to satisfy Koch postulates in medical science
Global manipulation via controlled narrative
Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory
The real role of bacteria
Understanding the microbiome
A general overview of the entire COVID narrative
How the elite avoid western medicine (big pharma, vaccines, etc.) for their own families
A vision for the future of medicine and health care
https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-andrew-kaufman-w-the-last-american-vagabond-virus-isolation-terrain-theory-covid-19/
A Medical Science Investigation explained by Dr. Andrew Kaufman
“…This is why it’s so important to understand that there’s no virus because, if there’s no virus, how could you transmit anything from person to person? You don’t need to do a study because you know you can’t — because there’s nothing to transmit.” ~ Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Topics discussed:
What it means to isolate a virus or anything else
What it means to satisfy Koch postulates in medical science
Global manipulation via controlled narrative
Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory
The real role of bacteria
Understanding the microbiome
A general overview of the entire COVID narrative
How the elite avoid western medicine (big pharma, vaccines, etc.) for their own families
A vision for the future of medicine and health care
https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-andrew-kaufman-w-the-last-american-vagabond-virus-isolation-terrain-theory-covid-19/
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