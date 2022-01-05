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ARE YOU PREPARED FOR WHAT'S COMING??
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51 views • January 05, 2022
Dreams are important, and I didn't start to pay attention to mine until recently. I wanted to share so that we can all prepare for what could happen this year. The most important thing though is that what is coming God has already told us in MATTHEW 24:4 God bless you.
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