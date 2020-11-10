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MONDAY - NOVEMBER 09, 2020 - 9AMEASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3304072790
Dominion Voting Systems is an election services company from Canada that is responsible for technology used to count votes in many of the close battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. Issues have arisen in some of those states, such as Michigan and Georgia, propelling Dominion into the spotlight Dominion Voting Systems is a company from Toronto, Canada, that has headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and is one of three major firms providing voting machines in U.S. elections. EP 2185-9AM BREAKING [CYBER-COUP!]: Investigators & Trump Attorneys Tracking Data Off-Shored To CIA, Soros, Clinton, Pelosi Connected Companies https://bit.ly/3n4VkrA
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