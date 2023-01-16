America's Remnant: Kevin Sorbo on how he was canceled by Hollywood -- but God!

On today's broadcast of America's Remnant, Pastor todd speaks about what God has put on his heart for this new year and the new season...Plus...he interviews Kevin Sorbo! Kevin David Sorbo is an American actor. He had starring roles in two television series: as Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and as Captain Dylan Hunt in Andromeda. Sorbo is also known for acting in the Christian drama films God's Not Dead and Let There Be Light. Kevin is bold and outspoken about his faith and what he sees going on in our country! You won't want to miss this very powerful discussion!

Kevin's new movie trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFlu7dmHQ_g&list=TLGGttwgBF-Wn24xNDAxMjAyMw&t=1s

