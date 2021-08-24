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Joining up all the Covid dots in 2 minutes!
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140 views • August 24, 2021
As always - follow the money and you know everything.
Well worth a listen BUT: To add Wuhan, Pirbright Institute and University of Carolina created the synthetic genetically modified virus by creating a three part chimera with Sars then advancing it by gain of function then it was all gentically recombined. But viruses can't be spread as we know so the whole hoax relies on SHEEPLE believing they can spread it. And as much as he's spot on with revealing the funders there are others above these companies namely the Crown Corporation this is where the buck stops. - TheNavigator
Well worth a listen BUT: To add Wuhan, Pirbright Institute and University of Carolina created the synthetic genetically modified virus by creating a three part chimera with Sars then advancing it by gain of function then it was all gentically recombined. But viruses can't be spread as we know so the whole hoax relies on SHEEPLE believing they can spread it. And as much as he's spot on with revealing the funders there are others above these companies namely the Crown Corporation this is where the buck stops. - TheNavigator
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