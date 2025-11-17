Designing Sustainable Homes Through Bio Architecture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From earth-bag walls to greenhouse-integrated homes, Alosha explains how bio-architecture blends beauty, resilience, and sustainability. Inspired by Earthship principles, these homes harness sunlight, thermal mass, and natural materials to create self-regulating eco-sanctuaries.
Learn how to build your own sustainable home — watch the full interview for details.
