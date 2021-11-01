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Who Is The Cornerstone?
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For in Scripture it says: “See, I lay a stone in Zion, a chosen and precious cornerstone,
and the one who trusts in him will never be put to shame.”
Now to you who believe, this stone is precious. 1 Peter 2:6-7
For in Scripture it says: “See, I lay a stone in Zion, a chosen and precious cornerstone,
and the one who trusts in him will never be put to shame.”
Now to you who believe, this stone is precious. 1 Peter 2:6-7
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