© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Denis Rancourt: COVID19 is a War Measure for Population Control in Shadow of US-China Conflict
Follow
1
Share
Report
373 views • January 13, 2022
Scientist Denis Rancourt returns to discuss his new paper which demonstrates that a pandemic did not occur. Whereas in some countries there was little to no excess mortality, in others like the USA, the 1 million excess deaths can be attributed directly to the government health measures and pandemic-response policies. He sees no evidence for a virulent respiratory disease. The U.S. is decoupling from China with whom it is in an economic war. As a result, there's going to be huge inflation which will wipe out the savings of ordinary people. He sees "COVID19" as being war measures applied to completely control domestic populations in the shadow of the U.S.-China geopolitical and geoeconomic conflict that will last at least a decade and even risk hot war. A totalitarian system is being put into place to get rid of democracy, and it has the potential to last a really long time. All countries must apply these measures in the context of this global war to ensure stability against unrest among their own populations. He thinks Western elites want an e-currency that will take over the world and gobble up any completing digital currencies, and which also cannot be circumvented. We also discuss resistance and non-compliance.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Nature of the COVID-era public health disaster in the USA, from all-cause mortality and socio-geo-economic and climatic data https://denisrancourt.ca/entries.php?id=107&;name=2021_10_25_nature_of_the_covid_era_public_health_disaster_in_the_usa_from_all_cause_mortality_and_socio_geo_economic_and_climatic_data
Denis Rancourt: "Pandemic" Being Used to Accelerate US-led Globalization vs Sovereign Eurasia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNm7_9SRB08
GEO-ECONOMICS & GEO-POLITICS DRIVE SUCCESSIVE ERAS OF PREDATORY GLOBALIZATION https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332182416_GEO-ECONOMICS_AND_GEO-POLITICS_DRIVE_SUCCESSIVE_ERAS_OF_PREDATORY_GLOBALIZATION_AND_SOCIAL_ENGINEERING_Historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti-racism_as_State_doctrines
Websites
Denis Rancourt https://denisrancourt.ca
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/denisrancourt
Ontario Civil Liberties Assocation https://ocla.ca/about/executive-members
Denis Rancourt @ ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/D_Rancourt
Activist Teacher https://activistteacher.blogspot.com
Telegram https://t.me/drdenies
About Denis Rancourt
Denis G. Rancourt is a former tenured full professor of physics at the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is a researcher for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association and a social theorist. He has published more than 100 articles in leading scientific journals, on physics and environmental science. He is the author of the book Hierarchy and Free Expression in the Fight Against Racism.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Nature of the COVID-era public health disaster in the USA, from all-cause mortality and socio-geo-economic and climatic data https://denisrancourt.ca/entries.php?id=107&;name=2021_10_25_nature_of_the_covid_era_public_health_disaster_in_the_usa_from_all_cause_mortality_and_socio_geo_economic_and_climatic_data
Denis Rancourt: "Pandemic" Being Used to Accelerate US-led Globalization vs Sovereign Eurasia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNm7_9SRB08
GEO-ECONOMICS & GEO-POLITICS DRIVE SUCCESSIVE ERAS OF PREDATORY GLOBALIZATION https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332182416_GEO-ECONOMICS_AND_GEO-POLITICS_DRIVE_SUCCESSIVE_ERAS_OF_PREDATORY_GLOBALIZATION_AND_SOCIAL_ENGINEERING_Historical_emergence_of_climate_change_gender_equity_and_anti-racism_as_State_doctrines
Websites
Denis Rancourt https://denisrancourt.ca
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/denisrancourt
Ontario Civil Liberties Assocation https://ocla.ca/about/executive-members
Denis Rancourt @ ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/profile/D_Rancourt
Activist Teacher https://activistteacher.blogspot.com
Telegram https://t.me/drdenies
About Denis Rancourt
Denis G. Rancourt is a former tenured full professor of physics at the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is a researcher for the Ontario Civil Liberties Association and a social theorist. He has published more than 100 articles in leading scientific journals, on physics and environmental science. He is the author of the book Hierarchy and Free Expression in the Fight Against Racism.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.