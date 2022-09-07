German Journalist Alina Lipp was Harassed and Criminally Prosecuted in Her Home Country for Coverage of the Events in Donbass. - about her mother, stalking, and reuniting with family - 090722

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"After all, I didn't do anything wrong": Alina Lipp about her mother, stalking, and reuniting with family
German journalist Alina Lipp was harassed and criminally prosecuted (https://t.me/readovkaworld/1840) in her home country for coverage of the events in Donbass.
Alina moved to Russia. Her professional activities also affected a family life: her mother Petra Lipp has been subjected to pressure. Woman, she admitted, no longer felt safe (https://t.me/readovkaworld/2818) and was forced to leave Germany.
Petra shared her opinion about the economic crisis, social strife and media in Germany.