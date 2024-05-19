Create New Account
UKRAINE COLLAPSE! Russian forces drove to Volchansk Center
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Russian Northern troops advanced rapidly into the center of Volchansk, a town in Kharkov region flattening Ukrainian front. Ukrainian units withdrew when Russian troops entered and did not give enemy reinforcements a chance. Russian defenders penetrated Ukrainian fortifications including the main one at Volchansk.

