© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Ukraine Updates
A German pro-Russian journalist living in eastern Ukraine has been sentenced to three years in prison without trial by the German government for for falsely reporting from the front lines. they froze her bank account also, because she was paid by the Russian state.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b28bx-a-german-pro-russian-journalist-living-in-eastern-ukraine-has-been-sentence.html