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The Kate Awakening 05/04/2021 Infertility SUX
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22 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream May 4th 2021
Apologies. Audio is not synched. The audio and video encoding buffered incorrectly over many attempts. File is corrupted. Working on getting the original uploaded raw video extracted.
Kate bravely gives the full extent of her infertility in the most responsible way she knows how.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
Apologies. Audio is not synched. The audio and video encoding buffered incorrectly over many attempts. File is corrupted. Working on getting the original uploaded raw video extracted.
Kate bravely gives the full extent of her infertility in the most responsible way she knows how.
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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