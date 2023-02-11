Reps. Greene and Good on Mayorkas impeachment: Evidence is there

Following a Heritage Foundation forum on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Bob Good of Virginia tell One America News that they have seen enough evidence to form the legal basis for Congress to take action. OAN's John Hines has more from Washington.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.