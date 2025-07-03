© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coups, WMDs & CIA: A Deep Dive Into What Led To The U.S./Israeli War With Iran
* How did we wind up at war with Iran?
* Scott Horton explains.
* He is director of The Libertarian Institute and host of The Scott Horton Show.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 July 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-scott-horton