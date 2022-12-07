I've become a big fan of Chlorine Dioxide - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny | CDS: What & How to make? - COMUSAV

Join COMUSAV! Defeat the Cabal, Big Pharma and Transhumanism with Chlorine Dioxide Solution!
COMUSAV: https://www.comusav.com
COMUSAV Telegram: https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
Andreas Kalcker: https://andreaskalcker.com
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: https://www.drtenpenny.com
Video source: Critically Thinking: https://rumble.com/user/CriticallyThinking
COMUSAV CDS Protocols for COVID-19 (PDF file)
https://www.comusav.com/en/cds-covid-19/
COMUSAV AI (Anti-Inoculation) Protocol (PDF file)
https://www.comusav.com/en/protocolo-ai/
Eliminate Graphene, Aluminum, Spike Proteins, Toxins, And Parasites (PDF guide)
https://truthfreedomhealth.wordpress.com/2021/11/28/vax-detox/
Learn How to Make and Use CDS for COVID-19 and Chronic Diseases (PDF book)
https://truthfreedomhealth.wordpress.com/2021/03/15/free-ebook/
The Truth about Chlorine Dioxide, COVID-19, and Big Pharma & Partners (PDF file)
https://truthfreedomhealth.wordpress.com/2021/10/22/chlorine-dioxide-covid-19-and-big-pharma-partners/
URGENT WARNING FOR THE VACCINATED: Rid Your Body Of Graphene Oxide Or Nanobots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxBJlbTEQidf/
URGENT MESSAGE: The Vaccinated Have Been Graphenated With The Weapon/AI-Agent Graphene Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O57Q9CsFsVQb/
URGENT MESSAGE: COVID Shots Contain Graphene and Nanotech for Democide and AI Neural Network
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3rx1vgPyXdM2/
URGENT WARNING: The 5G mmWave & CV Vaccine Are Being Weaponized (Fullerton Informer & Spacebusters)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Sbfhg8253Eg/
Vax Detox - Eliminate Graphene, Aluminum, Spike Proteins, Toxins, And Parasites
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WMD8GbG4nQpU/
