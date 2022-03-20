Biden To ‘Assess’ Chinese Stance in Xi Talks

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03/17/2022 President Joe Biden will speak Friday (03/18) with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ongoing economic competition and Russia’s war against Ukraine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki describes the call as a chance to ‘assess’ China support for Russia.