Dr. Andrew Wakefield warns about risks of coronavirus vaccines - Health Range Report

So the reason the mainstream medical establishment says the vaccine should be mandatory for all is for public safety. If the public safety is the premise, it should be the reason for NOT having a 100 PERCENT mandatory vaccination for everyone. This is to secure at least a small percentage of the population against the unforeseen harm from the vaccine. This is purely a mathematical reasoning. Similarly, the reason when you have a group of skaters that want to test the lake ice before they go out on it that they send only ONE person out first. The testing period is not long enough. Keep your needles to yourself big pharma!