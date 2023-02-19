Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don't be fooled by Trump’s latest announcement - Under the Guise of "Violent Criminals" The Guillotines Will Be Used On Christians When He's Selected To Come Back
423 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

OP Freedom


Feb 17, 2023


Don't be fooled by Trump’s latest announcement - The Gullitions Will Be Used On Christians When He's Selected To Come Back


President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 7, 2017, as Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A


https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-proclaims-april-7-2017-education-sharing-day-u-s/


Noahide laws call for the execution of Christians by guillotine. It is listed under "education day."


President Trump silently affirms the Jewish Noahide Laws Thursday, April 4, 2019


https://thetruthersjournal.home.blog/2020/04/02/president-trump-silently-affirms-the-jewish-noahide-laws-thursday-april-4-2019/


Donald J. Trump: Champion of Noahide Law - Israel National News"

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/290464


Trump - The Talmud Chabadism and Noahide Laws


Telegram https://t.me/OPFreedom


Bitchute


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29s802-dont-be-fooled-by-trumps-latest-announcement-the-guillotines-will-be-used-o.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspresidentviolent criminalsguillotinesexecutionstelevisedop freedomheads could roll

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket