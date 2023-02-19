Don't be fooled by Trump’s latest announcement - Under the Guise of "Violent Criminals" The Guillotines Will Be Used On Christians When He's Selected To Come Back

OP Freedom
Feb 17, 2023
Don't be fooled by Trump’s latest announcement - The Gullitions Will Be Used On Christians When He's Selected To Come Back
President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 7, 2017, as Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-proclaims-april-7-2017-education-sharing-day-u-s/
Noahide laws call for the execution of Christians by guillotine. It is listed under "education day."
President Trump silently affirms the Jewish Noahide Laws Thursday, April 4, 2019
https://thetruthersjournal.home.blog/2020/04/02/president-trump-silently-affirms-the-jewish-noahide-laws-thursday-april-4-2019/
Donald J. Trump: Champion of Noahide Law - Israel National News"
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/290464
Trump - The Talmud Chabadism and Noahide Laws
