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Alan Parrot THE REAL OSAMA BIN LADEN COVER UP!!! Benghazi Bombshell & Iran Deal
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73 views • October 14, 2020
Alan Parrot (pronounced “Per -oh”), the son of a leading Bangor, Maine physician and Middlesex preppie, who ran off to the Middle East instead of attending college, where he learned Arabic, allegedly “served as the royal falconer for various Arab leaders for two decades,” and became a Sikh. (C_A whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) ABOUT THE REAL OSAMA BIN LADEN COVER UP!!!
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