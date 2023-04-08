And We Know 4.7.2023 ABUSE of POWER is running rampant. How do you INTRODUCE EVIDENCE legally UKRAINE up! PRAY!

LT of And We Know

Apr 7, 2023

As we continue these daily updates I want to encourage you to stay focused and in prayer. We are entering a weekend that is well known throughout the earth. This day is what many believe is the day that our Savior willingly gave HIS life on the Cross, we will discuss this at the end of the video.





While all this is happening, we are experiencing crucial moments in today’s history. The dollar dying, other nations joining together, life as we know it is slowly changing. We will look at all of this.





Feds Digital Currency https://t.me/QWO17/79039





Country singer Travis Tritt responds to Budweiser's woke agenda by removing their products from his tour hospitality rider. https://t.me/PepeMatter/15132





Dan Scavino on Instagram https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17689





Rep. Jeff Van Drew says that the House Judiciary Committee will likely issue subpoenas to Alvin Bragg “within a week to 10 days.” https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12923





Leo DiCaprio testifies that Obama received $30M from CCP big money donor for his campaign https://t.me/makeitrelevant/3904





Democrat Rep. Justin Jones has been expelled from the Tennessee House for leading an anti-2nd Amendment insurrection last week. https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/breaking-tennessee-house-expels-democrat-rep-for-storming-state-capitol-with-gun-control-activists





The New York Times is reporting that classified documents were 'leaked' outlining the war plans of the US and NATO.

https://t.me/imyourmoderator/50226





President Xi calls for peace via a “political settlement” to end the conflict in Ukraine before it escalates further. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117451





🔴 Here Are The Brands That Have Sponsored Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney https://resistthemainstream.com/here-are-the-brands-that-have-sponsored-trans-activist-dylan-mulvaney/?utm_source=telegram





What a smart little girl 👏https://t.me/teamanons/34150





The UN Security Council rejected a proposal for an international independent investigation of the Nord Stream pipeline attack. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6900





FLASHBACK: Disgraced actor, Will Smith, advocated genocide against Republicans. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44524





"Former & current president" https://t.me/Q_Anon8/38547

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gtp3q-4.7.23-abuse-of-power-is-running-rampant.-how-do-you-introduce-evidence-leg.html



