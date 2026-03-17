Aware More Research, Mar 1-15, 2026

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Become more aware through some of the resources I have explored in the last couple of weeks.
Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com
~ program archives, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ resource links: https://awaremore.com/Programs/Resources.htm
~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com
~ best organic flaxseed: https://flaxfood.com